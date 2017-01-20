BRIEF-India's TTK Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Gallantt Ispat Ltd :
* Promoter Chandra Prakash Agrawal raises stake in co by 1.055 percent to 18.537 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2jfy4qc) Further company coverage:
* Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: