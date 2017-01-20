BRIEF-KPS H1 earnings after tax up 10.8 pct at 10.3 million euros
* H1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 20.3 PERCENT TO 82.8 MILLION EUROS (H1 2015/2016: 68.8 MILLION EUROS)
Jan 20 Hc International Inc
* Entered into termination deed with subscriber 4 pursuant to which, parties have mutually agreed to terminate subscription agreement
* With effect from termination deed, subscriber 4 ceased to subscribe for convertible bonds with a principal amount of HK$120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 20.3 PERCENT TO 82.8 MILLION EUROS (H1 2015/2016: 68.8 MILLION EUROS)
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.