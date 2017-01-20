Jan 20 Evershine Group Holdings Ltd :

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, vendor and company entered into agreement

* Consideration payable by purchaser to vendor pursuant to agreement is HK$80 million

* Unit conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares representing 40% of issued share capital of target company

* Vendor is Yiu Wing Hei; target company is First Surplus Investments Limited