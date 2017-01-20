BRIEF-Kobayashi Pharmaceutical says private placement of treasury stock
* Says it will distribute 850,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Jan 20 Fn Factory Outlet Pcl
* Appoints of Jiraporn Rungsrithong as chief financial officer
* Says Songvilai Jiraphothong resigned from the position of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
