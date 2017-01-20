Jan 20 Rallis India Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 253.4 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 3.47 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 235.1 million rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 194.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.25 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2ka9n2E) Further company coverage: