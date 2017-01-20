BRIEF-Kobayashi Pharmaceutical says private placement of treasury stock
* Says it will distribute 850,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Jan 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
* Expected that group will record a net loss for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected loss due to decrease in revenue as a result of cessation of sales of group's products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will distribute 850,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
* CFO confident on 2020 goals, notably in U.S. (Adds CFO comments from call)