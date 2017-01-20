Jan 20 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford -for year ended December 31, 2016, expect to record a
pre-tax remeasurement loss of approximately $3.0 billion related
to our pension plans and opeb plans
* Ford Motor Co- continue to expect to meet guidance of
about $10.2 billion for total company adjusted pre-tax profit in
2016
* Ford Motor Co - because remeasurement loss is a special
item, it will not impact 2016 total company adjusted pre-tax
profit or adjusted earnings per share
* Ford Motor Co- on an after-tax basis, remeasurement loss
will reduce full-year net income by about $2.0 billion in 2016
* Ford -including impact of remeasurement loss, expect
underfunded status at 2016 end for pension plans and opeb plans
to be about $8.9 billion and $5.9 billion, respectively
Source text: (bit.ly/2k82QBw)
Further company coverage: