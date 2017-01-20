BRIEF-London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
Jan 20 Bitcoin Investment Trust :
* Files for offering of up to $500 million of its bitcoin investment trust shares Source text: (bit.ly/2jfRgUM) Further company coverage:
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD APPOINTED RAFFAELE MONASTERO CHAIRMAN AND CEO