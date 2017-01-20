BRIEF-India's TTK Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Cemtrex Inc :
* Cemtrex plans to setup a manufacturing plant for instrumentation products in India
* Cemtrex Inc - Cemtrex plans to establish this facility in next 12 months.
* Cemtrex Inc says is planning to set up a instruments & electronics manufacturing facility in india
* Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen