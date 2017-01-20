German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
Jan 20 Heng Tai Consumables Group Ltd
* Vendor and purchaser entered into disposal agreement
* Deal for consideration in sum of HK$200 million
* Expected that company will record a gain from disposal of approximately HK$35 million
* Vendor is HT Jenco International (Holdings); purchaser is Cheung Wai Ming
* Deal for sale shares: entire issued share capital of target company Sino Combo International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
TOKYO, May 30 British American Tobacco will expand sales of its "glo" tobacco-heating device to Tokyo and Osaka from July and roll it out nationwide by year-end, intensifying a battle with Philip Morris International for a share of Japan's vaping market.