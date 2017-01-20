BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Digital Bros SpA :
* Signs a prelim agreement for acquisition of 100 percent of Kunos Simulazioni Srl
* Price of acquisition is nominal 4.3 million euros ($4.58 million) to be paid partly via cash and partly via the issue of 150,000 Digital Bros shares
* Kunos Simulazioni makes simulators for carmakers and developed videogame "Assetto Corsa" Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: