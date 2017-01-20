BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus Q1 profit 2 mln euros
* CET1 ratio at 14.4 pct on a transitional basis and 14.0 pct on a fully loaded basis
Jan 20 CNB Financial Corp :
* CNB Financial - to sell its bank branch in Mt. Hope, Ohio to First Federal Community Bank of Dover, Ohio for a deposit premium of 8.0%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)