German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
Jan 20 National Arts Entertainment And Culture Group Ltd
* Entered PRC subscription agreements with PRC subscribers to issue 388 million subscription shares at PRC subscription price
* Entered shareholder subscription deal with Sin, pursuant to which co has alloted aggregate of 112.1 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average inched down on Tuesday as the market felt the weight of a stronger yen, although a rise by index heavyweight SoftBank helped curb the losses.