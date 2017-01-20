French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 30
PARIS, May 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Jan 20 Makolab SA :
* Prelim. FY 2016 revenue at 20.5 million zlotys ($5.01 million), down 6 pct year on year
* Prelim. FY 2016 net profit at 1.1 million zlotys, down 64 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0904 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* Entered into a one-time settlement with the Standard Chartered bank for settlement of entire outstanding dues Source text: [Paramount Communications Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has entered into a One-time settlement with the Standard Chartered Bank for settlement of their entire outstanding dues] Further company coverage: