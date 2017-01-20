Jan 20 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Czech Republic 'AA-/A-1+' foreign currency and 'AA/A-1+' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Says we expect the Czech Republic's general government to post a surplus in 2016

* While monetary policy may become tighter, we expect slight loosening of fiscal stance ahead of parliamentary elections in H2 of this year

* In 2017 expect government balance will swing back into deficit as result of pre-election spending, acceleration of EU funds absorption Source text: (bit.ly/2k8MzfM)