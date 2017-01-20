PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Czech Republic 'AA-/A-1+' foreign currency and 'AA/A-1+' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Says we expect the Czech Republic's general government to post a surplus in 2016
* While monetary policy may become tighter, we expect slight loosening of fiscal stance ahead of parliamentary elections in H2 of this year
* In 2017 expect government balance will swing back into deficit as result of pre-election spending, acceleration of EU funds absorption Source text: (bit.ly/2k8MzfM)
