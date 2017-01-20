PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Merck & Co Inc -
* Merck announces settlement and license agreement resolving Keytruda (pembrolizumab) patent litigation
* Under settlement and license agreement, company will make a one-time payment of $625 million to Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Parties also agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant legal proceedings
* $625 million payment will be recorded in company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* The expense will be excluded from merck's non-gaap results
