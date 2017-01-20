Jan 20 Merck & Co Inc -

* Merck announces settlement and license agreement resolving Keytruda (pembrolizumab) patent litigation

* Under settlement and license agreement, company will make a one-time payment of $625 million to Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Parties also agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant legal proceedings

* $625 million payment will be recorded in company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* The expense will be excluded from merck's non-gaap results

* Parties also agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant legal proceedings. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: