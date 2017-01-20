PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Corium International Inc
* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter & Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply agreement dated june 30, 2014
* Corium International Inc - amendment extends term of supply agreement through april 30, 2017
* Corium International Inc - agreement amends pricing provisions of supply agreement
* Corium International - pursuant to agreement, as amended , co produces, supplies to P&G oral care products sold under brand name crest Whitestrips Source text - bit.ly/2jyiqYa Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan: