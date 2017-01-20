Jan 20 Corium International Inc

* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter & Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply agreement dated june 30, 2014

* Corium International Inc - amendment extends term of supply agreement through april 30, 2017

* Corium International Inc - agreement amends pricing provisions of supply agreement

* Corium International - pursuant to agreement, as amended , co produces, supplies to P&G oral care products sold under brand name crest Whitestrips Source text - bit.ly/2jyiqYa Further company coverage: