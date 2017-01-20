Jan 20 Bioptix Inc

* Bioptix announces streamlining of workforce

* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business

* Bioptix Inc - will terminate certain employees associated with september 2016 acquisition of its subsidiary, bioptix diagnostics

* Bioptix Inc - commenced terminations on January 16, 2017 and terminations are expected to be completed within 30 days

* Company may pay severance benefits in certain circumstances of up to one month base salary