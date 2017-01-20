PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Bioptix Inc
* Bioptix announces streamlining of workforce
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Bioptix Inc - will terminate certain employees associated with september 2016 acquisition of its subsidiary, bioptix diagnostics
* Bioptix Inc - commenced terminations on January 16, 2017 and terminations are expected to be completed within 30 days
* Company may pay severance benefits in certain circumstances of up to one month base salary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan: