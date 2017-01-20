Jan 20 Alon USA Partners Lp -

* On Jan 18, 2017, board of directors of company appointed Alan Moret as interim chief executive officer of company - SEC filing

* Eisman resigned from board of directors of company effective January 19, 2017

* On Jan 18, 2017, board of directors of company appointed Shai Even as president and chief financial officer of company