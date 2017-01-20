BRIEF-Echo Investment Q1 net profit lowers to 62.3 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 67.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 20 Northern Oil And Gas Inc
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 67.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
SYDNEY, May 30 The Australian government has delayed the date of the first payment of its A$6.2 billion ($4.60 billion) bank tax by three months and excluded some liabilities from the levy, according to proposed legislation released on Tuesday.