Jan 23 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :

* ABA on track with positive acquisition rate and performance

* Year to date, Abano is tracking above financial forecasts for FY17 used in Grant Samuel valuation

* Is on track to acquire its 200th dental practice by end of January 2017

* Company is expecting to add an additional 31 dental practices in 2017 financial year

* To date, in this financial year, Abano has acquired 18 practices, expected to deliver approximately $24 million in additional gross annualised revenues

* Abano confirms it expects to deliver full year financial results in line with FY17 financial forecasts

* Each dental practice acquisition is earnings accretive

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: