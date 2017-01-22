BRIEF-Auto Partner Q1 net profit hikes to 10.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 23 China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd
* Issue of domestic short-term debentures in prc by Modern Farming (Group) Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company
* Issuer has resolved to issue domestic short-term debentures in PRC with an aggregate principal amount of rmb500 million
* Net proceeds of tranche of domestic short-term debentures will be used for repayment of bank loans, supplement of working capital
* Issuer is Modern Farming (Group) Co. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 9.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO