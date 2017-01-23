Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Jan 23 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd
* inside Information - Further Update On Litigation Involving A Subsidiary Of The Company
* has been informed most recently that two law suits out of remaining proceedings were concluded by people's court
* Second-Instance judgments were awarded against wanshoushan lingyuan for approximately rmb 29 million
* Company is in process of taking all necessary steps in reversing judgments
* as at date total disputed amounts of remaining 8 proceedings are about rmb 19 million(including accrued interest of rmb 8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago