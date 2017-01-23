Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Jan 23 Hellaby Holdings Ltd
* Hellaby announces board changes
* Alan Clarke will remain as managing director and CEO
* Darryl Abotomey, managing director and chief executive officer of Bapcor Limited, has been appointed chairman of Hellaby board
* All Hellaby directors and senior management now intend to accept Bapcor offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago