BRIEF-India's Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Obour Land For Food Industries
* Expects double-digit annual growth in revenues between 25 percent to 30 percent, total white cheese sales around 103,000 tons
* Plans to increase per kg white cheese prices between EGP 23 to EGP 23.5 by Q2, 2017 due to increase in raw material prices
* In talks with 3 local banks to finance working capital expansions through increasing credit facilities' limits upto EGP 300 million
* Aims to start operations in new milk, juice, mozzarella cheese, processed cheese production lines by end of Q2, 2017 Source : Further company coverage:
* Columbia sportswear - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a ninth amendment to its credit agreement dated june 15, 2010 - sec filing