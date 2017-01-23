Jan 23 North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd

* Says been awarded contract of worth Rs. 400 crores from Tata Steels Limited

* Contract for bulk movement of its raw materials from its mines located at Joda and Sukhinda, situated in Orissa

* Full fledged movement of first tranche of final order of raw materials shall be picked up from the month of January