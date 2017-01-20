PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Hologic Inc
* CEO Stephen Macmillan's FY 2016 total compensation $10.8 million versus $11.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2iTSTXs Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan: