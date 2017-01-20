Jan 20 Teleflex Inc :

* On Jan 20 amended and restated its existing credit agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013- SEC filing

* Teleflex Inc - company credit agreement provides for a five-year revolving credit facility of $1 billion which is available as of effective date

* Teleflex- Agreement provides for delayed draw term loan facility of $750 million, which is available until may 30 to fund acquisition of Vascular Solutions Source text: (bit.ly/2iUkNCo) Further company coverage: