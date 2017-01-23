Jan 23 Redbubble Ltd :

* Redbubble has revisited its forecast assumptions and is now expecting its fy2017 GTV to be in the range of $175 million to $185 million

* Revisited its forecast assumptions and is now expecting its fy2017 resulting revenue $140 million to $148 million

* "Redbubble expects the improvement in gross profit margin"

* Redbubble expects its paid marketing spend in FY2017 will increase to around $13.0 million

* Expecting operating expenses (excluding paid marketing and capitalised development expenses) to be between $44.5 million and $45.5 million for FY17

* Redbubble expects its FY2017 ebitda loss to be in the range of $6 million to $9 million, before other expenses of $3.0 million