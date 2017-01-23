Fitch Assigns VEON's Proposed Notes 'BB+(EXP)'; Affirms IDR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed VEON Ltd's Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed its senior unsecured debt rating at 'BB+', including debt issued and guaranteed by its subsidiaries and intermediary holding companies. We have assigned an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)' to the prospective issue of senior unsecured notes by VEON's subsidiary, VimpelCom Holdings B.V. The final rating of