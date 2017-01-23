BRIEF-India's Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Equation Summit Ltd
* Unit rolled out its innovative posa system at all Wal-Mart Wal Stores' stores in united nited states of america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago
* Columbia sportswear - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a ninth amendment to its credit agreement dated june 15, 2010 - sec filing