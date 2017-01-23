Jan 23 Talpa:

* Talpa intends to make a public offer to acquire TMG - Telegraaf Media Groep NV

* Talpa sent the boards of TMG a proposal for an intended public offer for all outstanding shares of TMG for an offer price of 5.90 euros ($6.34) per share (cum dividend) in cash

* Price represents 70 pct premium to TMG's December 13 closing price and a 12 pct premium to offer price of 5.25 euros/TMG share as announced by the consortium of Mediahuis N.V./VP Exploitatie N.V. on December 14 ($1 = 0.9307 euros)