Jan 23 Sasfin Holdings Ltd :

* Tyrone Soondarjee has notified board that he will be retiring in 2017

* Soondarjee will resign as group financial director and retire from board and relevant Sasfin subsidiary boards with effect from June 30, 2017

* Intends to appoint a successor to Soondarjee and advise shareholders of this appointment in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)