* As at Dec. 31, 2016 the company's total flock up by 16 pct to 7.6 million hens

* As at Dec. 31, 2016 the company's egg production volume up by 24 pct yoy to 1.48 billion eggs

* Says for FY 2016 sales volume of eggs went up by 22 pct year on year to 1.05 billion eggs, while the volume of eggs exported increased by 34 pct, from 229 to 307 million eggs