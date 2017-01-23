BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Expects 16 pct growth in 2017
* Expected total premium growth for entire business in 2017 is 16 pct (18 pct in local currency)
* Expected net growth is 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.93 million)(5 pct) in Q1, 200 million crowns (28 pct) in Q2, 150 million crowns (36 pct) in Q3 and 100 million crowns (25 pct) in Q4
* Q4 2016 gross premiums written amounted to 392 million crowns, an increase of 20 pct compared with Q4 2015
* Due to entry into new markets new sales is expected to be appear more evenly in all four quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3806 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares