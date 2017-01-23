Jan 23 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Expects 16 pct growth in 2017

* Expected total premium growth for entire business in 2017 is 16 pct (18 pct in local currency)

* Expected net growth is 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.93 million)(5 pct) in Q1, 200 million crowns (28 pct) in Q2, 150 million crowns (36 pct) in Q3 and 100 million crowns (25 pct) in Q4

* Q4 2016 gross premiums written amounted to 392 million crowns, an increase of 20 pct compared with Q4 2015

* Due to entry into new markets new sales is expected to be appear more evenly in all four quarters