BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Has been awarded Insurance London Consortium (ILC) contracts for Property and Liability (Casualty) insurance for nine London Borough Councils
* Insurance contract has duration of 3 years with option of 2 additional years
* Total value for fixed contract period is about 10 million British pounds ($12.4 million)
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares