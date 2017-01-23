Jan 23 Energica Motor Company Spa :

* Says approves financing by shareholders for maximum of 2.3 million euros ($2.47 million), out of which up to 1.2 million euros to be provided by CRP Meccanica Srl and 1.1 million euro by CRP Technology Srl

* The company should repay it by Dec. 31, 2022 with pre-depreciation of 2 years and an annual interest rate of 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)