BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 Energica Motor Company Spa :
* Says approves financing by shareholders for maximum of 2.3 million euros ($2.47 million), out of which up to 1.2 million euros to be provided by CRP Meccanica Srl and 1.1 million euro by CRP Technology Srl
* The company should repay it by Dec. 31, 2022 with pre-depreciation of 2 years and an annual interest rate of 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.