BRIEF-Handysoft issues 1st series convertible bonds worth 13 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 13 billion won
Jan 23 Computacenter Plc
* Pre-Close trading statement
* Adjusted pre-tax results for year are anticipated to be in line with board's expectations.
* Group revenue for year increased 6 pct on a reported basis and remained flat in constant currency.
* Group services increased by 5 pct on a reported basis and reduced by 1 pct in constant currency
* Group supply chain revenue increased 7 pct on a reported basis but was flat in constant currency.
* UK revenue reduced by 1 pct for year, with services revenue declining by 8 pct and supply chain revenue increasing by 3 pct.
* In q4, services revenue reduction was marginally less than that for full year and supply chain was particularly strong.
* German revenue increased by 3 pct in for year, with services revenue increasing by 7 pct and supply chain revenue increasing by 1 pct, all in constant currency.
* In france our revenue reduced by 10 pct with a reduction of 3 pct in services and 11 pct in supply chain, all in constant currency.
* At end of 2016, group net funds were £144.5 million. An increase on last year of £23.8 million.
* We are encouraged by our performance in 2016 in Germany and pleased with progress we have made in France
* In UK, second half performance has been in line with our revised expectations, set at half year after a disappointing first half performance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it signed a 5.88 billion won contract with Black Card LLC to provide Luxury Card in U.S.