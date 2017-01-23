Jan 23 Computacenter Plc

* Pre-Close trading statement

* Adjusted pre-tax results for year are anticipated to be in line with board's expectations.

* Group revenue for year increased 6 pct on a reported basis and remained flat in constant currency.

* Group services increased by 5 pct on a reported basis and reduced by 1 pct in constant currency

* Group supply chain revenue increased 7 pct on a reported basis but was flat in constant currency.

* UK revenue reduced by 1 pct for year, with services revenue declining by 8 pct and supply chain revenue increasing by 3 pct.

* In q4, services revenue reduction was marginally less than that for full year and supply chain was particularly strong.

* German revenue increased by 3 pct in for year, with services revenue increasing by 7 pct and supply chain revenue increasing by 1 pct, all in constant currency.

* In france our revenue reduced by 10 pct with a reduction of 3 pct in services and 11 pct in supply chain, all in constant currency.

* At end of 2016, group net funds were £144.5 million. An increase on last year of £23.8 million.

* We are encouraged by our performance in 2016 in Germany and pleased with progress we have made in France

* In UK, second half performance has been in line with our revised expectations, set at half year after a disappointing first half performance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)