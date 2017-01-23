BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 Paddy Power Betfair Plc
* Underlying EBITDA in line with guidance despite adverse sports results
* Group revenue in FY 2016 was up 18% year on year (+11% in constant currency) to £1,551 mln
* We expect full-year group underlying EBITDA to be around mid-point of previously guided range of £390 mln to £405 mln
* Estimate impact on group revenue from customer friendly results, before recycling, approximately £40 mln in Q4
* Q4 revenue reduced by 3% year on year in online business, Q4 revenue grew 18% in Australia Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.