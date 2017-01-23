BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 Easyhotel Plc
* Trading for year ending 30 september 2017 is in line with board's expectations in both its owned and franchised hotels.
* Group remains on track to deliver its development strategy announced in september 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.