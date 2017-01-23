Jan 23 TLG Immobilien AG :

* Funds from operations (FFO) are expected to increase significantly by approx. 20% to approx. 77 million euros ($82.74 million) in 2016 financial year (2015: 64 mln euros)

* FY EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) is expected to increase to approx. 1.25 bln euros (2015: 1.17 bln euros) or 18.49 euros per share and thus increased by approx. 6% (31/12/2015: 17.37 euros per share)

* FY rental income is expected to increase by approx. 10% to 140 mln euros due to new acquisitions and higher rents than in previous year (2015: 127 mln euros)

* Portfolio value is expected to increase to approx. 2.24 bln euros, primarily due to acquisitions (31/12/2015: 1.77 bln euros)