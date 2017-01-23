CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks lower; currencies, bond markets ignore dovish ECB

* Stocks mostly drop on corporate news, EU sentiment * Warsaw's PZU leads equities decline * Currencies, bonds shrug off Draghi's dovish comments By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 30 Warsaw lead a retreat of Central European shares as investors, underwhelmed by dividend payments and takeover offers announced by some companies on Tuesday, booked profits from multi-year highs of recent weeks. Worries over the vote in Italy weighed on investor sentiment across Europe