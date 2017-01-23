Jan 23 Trigon Agri A/S

* Trigon Agri signs standby credit facility agreement with the group of its shareholders

* Such group of shareholders is led by Johannes Bertorp, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Trigon Agri A/S and a major shareholder, holding 6.85% of the total outstanding shares in the Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)