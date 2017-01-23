BRIEF-Horiifoodservice says retirement of chairman
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
Jan 23 Cairo Poultry Co
* FY consol net profit EGP 263.4 million versus EGP 302.4 million year ago
* FY consol net sales EGP 2.65 billion versus EGP 2.27 billion year ago Source: (bit.ly/2iTHKL8) Further company coverage:
* Says Katsumi Horii will retire from chairman of the board, effective June 29
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT