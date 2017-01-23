BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 23 B&M European Value Retail Sa :
* Launch of senior secured notes offering
* B&M launches 250 million stg senior secured notes offering
* Sterling-Denominated senior secured notes due 2022
* Existing facilities will be replaced by new senior credit facilities, will include 300 million stg term loan facility, 150 million stg revolving credit facility
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million