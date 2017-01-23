PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 L'occitane International Sa :
* 9-mnth group's net sales grew by 2.3 pct at reported rates
* Nine months ended 31 december 2016 comparable stores sales declined 0.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees