BRIEF-Allianz Malaysia Bhd says qtrly net profit 67.2 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
Jan 23 CHTC Fong's Industries Co Ltd
* connected Transaction Entrusted Loan Agreement
* Entered into entrusted loan agreement with borrower and lending bank
* Entered into entrusted loan agreement with Hengtian Real Estate Company Limited and Bank Of China, Buji
* Pursuant to deal FNES, as entrusting party and lender, agreed to provide entrusted loan in principal amount of rmb80 million
* Borrower is Hengtian Real Estate Company and lending bank is Bank Of China Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 30 Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.