Jan 23 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:

* Has today accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to Phase 2 given by Co-Operative Group Limited under section 73 of Enterprise Act 2002

* Completed acquisition by Co-Operative Foodstores Limited of Eight My Local Grocery Stores from ML Convenience Limited and MLCG Limited will therefore not be referred to Phase 2