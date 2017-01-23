BRIEF-Allianz Malaysia Bhd says qtrly net profit 67.2 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Uni-asia Holdings Ltd
* Intends to implement a proposed restructuring of company by way of a scheme of arrangement between co and scheme shareholders
* Entered into an implementation agreement with NewCo
* Under scheme, NewCo proposes to acquire all existing issued ordinary shares of par value of US$1.60 each of company
* Restructuring intended to enable establishment of structure where newly incorporated Singapore Investment Holding Company will own company
* Company will cease its function as listed vehicle within NewCo group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 30 Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.