Jan 23 Hoist Finance AB (publ) :

* Says further strengthens position in SME-segment

* Has acquired an additional portfolio from Banco BPM

* Portfolio is similar to the SME-portfolio acquired in October 2016 and consists of about 1,800 claims with nominal value of 641 million euros ($689 million)

* This is fourth portfolio Hoist Finance acquires from seller

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)