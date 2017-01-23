BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 Hoist Finance AB (publ) :
* Says further strengthens position in SME-segment
* Has acquired an additional portfolio from Banco BPM
* Portfolio is similar to the SME-portfolio acquired in October 2016 and consists of about 1,800 claims with nominal value of 641 million euros ($689 million)
* This is fourth portfolio Hoist Finance acquires from seller
($1 = 0.9303 euros)
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares